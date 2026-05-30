Meta eyes AI pendant as part of its ambitious new hardware strategy

The company is also continuing to expand its AI infrastructure and assistant capabilities across its apps, smart glasses, and future devices as competition intensifies with rivals including OpenAI, Google, and Apple(File photo)

Meta Platforms is preparing a broader push into AI-focused consumer hardware. A new internal memo reportedly outlines plans that include smart wearables, upgraded AI devices, and a possible artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pendant.

According to a report by The Information, the memo details Meta’s long-term hardware strategy as the company seeks to position itself at the centre of the rapidly growing AI ecosystem. The plans suggest Meta is exploring more personalised and persistent AI experiences through its wearable devices.

One of the most notable products mentioned in the memo is an AI pendant, a wearable device that could function as a voice-based digital assistant worn around the neck. While technical details remain unclear, the report says the device is expected to focus on voice-based AI interactions. It remains unclear whether it will include cameras or other sensors.