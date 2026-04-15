Meta extends custom chips deal with Broadcom to power AI ambitions

As AI drives a surge in computing demand, big technology companies such as Meta, Google and Amazon ‌are designing their own chips to reduce reliance on Nvidia's costly processors. (image: Reuters)

Meta will work with chip designer Broadcom to produce several generations of custom artificial intelligence processors under an expanded deal as the social media giant races to build out the computing capacity needed to power AI features across its apps.

Tuesday’s announcement extends the tie-up until 2029 and includes an initial commitment of over one ⁠gigawatt ​of computing capacity, enough to power roughly 750,000 U.S. homes on average.

As part of the deal, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan would leave Meta’s board and move to an advisory role on its custom chip ​strategy, ​the companies said in a joint ⁠statement.

As AI drives a surge in computing demand, big technology companies such as Meta, Google and Amazon ‌are designing their own chips to reduce reliance on Nvidia’s costly processors.