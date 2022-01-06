scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read

Meta disputes report it halted work on AR, VR operating system

The Information said that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, had shelved the project, which involves hundreds of employees and has been in the works for years.

Written by Bloomberg |
Updated: January 6, 2022 7:36:06 pm
Meta, Meta AR platform, Meta VR platform, Meta AR OS, Meta AR glasses, Meta Oculus Quest, Meta Facebook, Facebook AR OSFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces their new name, Meta, during a virtual event in this file photo.( Image credit: AP)

Meta Platforms Inc said it has no plans to halt the development of a new operating system to run its virtual and augmented reality-powered devices, countering a report earlier in The Information.

“We are not halting or scaling back our operations in building a reality operating system,” a spokesperson said. “The team continues to make progress and we continue to invest in building for future computing platforms like AR glasses and wearable devices to help realize our metaverse vision.”

The Information said that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, had shelved the project, which involves hundreds of employees and has been in the works for years. The news site said Meta was opting instead to continue modifying an open-source version of the Android operating system developed by Alphabet Inc’s Google. Meta’s retooled version of the Android system currently powers existing Oculus VR headsets, the report said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Explained: Why Facebook is starting its metaverse journey by rebranding itself as Meta

Building a separate operating system to power its AR and VR-powered devices would reduce Meta’s reliance on mobile operating-system makers such as Google and Apple Inc., and has been a long-term goal of Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg. Meta’s third-quarter sales and the fourth-quarter forecast missed analysts’ estimates in part because of Apple’s new rules governing how apps like Facebook and Instagram can collect data from iPhone users.

The operating system is integral to Zuckerberg’s ambitions to build out the metaverse — a term used to describe immersive digital environments accessed using virtual and augmented reality tools. The CEO has said he believes such services will become the next major computing platform, eventually replacing some in-person communication.

In October the Menlo Park, California-based company announced its name change to signal its intention to focus on virtual reality.

Meta’s Oculus Quest headset will face significant competition when Apple releases a rival VR device. Facebook was years behind rival Snap Inc. when it debuted its Ray-Ban Stories in September, smart glasses that can record audio and video but don’t yet have AR capability. Zuckerberg has said that multiple companies should build and contribute to the metaverse with interoperability in mind.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement