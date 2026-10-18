Meta deletes provision after experts flag ‘broad’ scraping permissions for AI training

As the AI race continues to unfold at breakneck speed, yet another tech giant has faced backlash over revised terms that appeared to allow for broader AI training, prompting a swift U-turn.

Meta on Saturday, October 17, removed a recently inserted provision in its commercial terms of use that included language reportedly suggesting it could scrape content from sites, including news sites, with a Meta business account to train its AI models.

The commercial terms page of Meta was updated with the following: “[…] Meta may use any content from such domains, web pages, or URLs to provide, develop, improve, research, train, and maintain the integrity of, the Meta Company Products, services, and features provided under these Commercial Terms and any other applicable supplemental terms.”