Meta Copied VR Technology Key to Metaverse Gaming, Immersion Claims

Sunday, May 29, 2022
The Meta Quest 2, which dominates the market, infringes six patents covering haptic technology, Immersion said in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Waco, Texas.

By: Bloomberg |
May 29, 2022 9:55:31 am
Mark zuckerberg side profileFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Meta Platforms Inc. built its industry-leading virtual reality headset by infringing Immersion Corp.’s patents, the smaller company alleged in a lawsuit.

The Meta Quest 2, which dominates the market, infringes six patents covering haptic technology, Immersion said in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Waco, Texas. In video game systems and controllers, haptics allow users to experience vibrations that mimic real-life forces — such as blocking a punch in a virtual boxing game.

Also Read |Meta reveals new privacy policy, to come into effect from July 26

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has committed to spending $10 billion a year to bring to life his vision of a virtual reality-enabled metaverse. Sales of Meta Quest 2 hit 8.7 million units in 2021, twice as much as in the prior year, and the company owns 80% of the market.

Immersion is seeking a court order blocking Meta’s use of the infringing technology and unspecified damages.

Meta representatives didn’t immediately respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

Immersion, which specializes in haptics patents, is known for taking on some of the world’s largest companies in licensing disputes.

