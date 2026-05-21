Meta CEO tells employees he does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company does not expect further company-wide layoffs in 2026, even as Meta restructures its workforce and accelerates major investments in AI agents and automation.

By: Reuters
2 min readMay 21, 2026 09:48 AM IST
The ‌changes are part of a far-reaching ​overhaul taking place at Meta this ‌year, as the company surges its AI investments in a bid to center AI agents ‌in both ​its product ​offerings ​and its approach to work internally.(Express Image)The ‌changes are part of a far-reaching ​overhaul taking place at Meta this ‌year, as the company surges its AI investments in a bid to center AI agents ‌in both ​its product ​offerings ​and its approach to work internally.(Express Image)
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal memo on Wednesday that he does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year, according to a copy of the memo seen by Reuters. He made the announcement on the ⁠same ​day the Facebook owner carried out a massive restructuring of the company, laying off 10% of its workforce globally and transferring 7,000 other employees to new initiatives ​related ​to AI workflows.

“I want to ⁠be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year. I also ‌want to acknowledge that we haven’t been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, and that’s one area I want to make sure we improve,” he said in the memo.

Employees left comments on his post quoting ⁠the words “company-wide” ⁠and “expect.”

“Things sometimes go ‘unexpectedly,'” one person wrote.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the ⁠update.

The ‌changes are part of a far-reaching ​overhaul taking place at Meta this ‌year, as the company surges its AI investments in a bid to center AI agents ‌in both ​its product ​offerings ​and its approach to work internally.

In total, the layoffs and transfers announced this ​week are hitting about 20% of the ⁠company’s workforce. Some of the transfers have already happened, while in other cases employees are being notified on ‌Wednesday. Reuters ⁠previously reported that Meta was planning additional deep cuts for later this year.

 

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