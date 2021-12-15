scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Meta, CBSE expand partnership to train 10 million students in virtual, augmented reality

As part of the expanded partnership, Meta will provide a curriculum on digital safety and and online well being, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 15, 2021 4:30:23 pm
Meta, CBSEIn a fireside chat with Mohan, Chandrasekhar said that the government wants to ensure that the internet remained open, safe and trusted. (File)

Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the expansion of his company’s collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India, under which it will train 10 lakh teachers and more than a crore students in virtual and augmented reality over the next three years.

Meta will provide a curriculum on digital safety and online well-being, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) as part of this partnership. These courses will be available online on CBSE’s website.

Speaking at the Fuel for India 2021 event, Zuckerberg said that partnership with CBSE was an opportunity to invest in the “entrepreneurial spirit and bring some of these tools around the metaverse and training to the education system” in the country.

“We are investing in other growing areas like education and commerce through Unacademy and Meesho, which are important use cases as we think about the future that we are building. We want to continue to partner in all of these areas as we accelerate the development of the fundamental technologies, the social platforms, and creative tools that are going to be necessary to bring the metaverse to life,” Zuckerberg said.

The event was also attended by minister of state (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, its India managing director Ajit Mohan, Marne Levine, the Chief Business Officer at Meta, and Akash and Isha Ambani, Directors of Jio Platforms, among others.

In a fireside chat with Mohan, Chandrasekhar said that the government wants to ensure that the internet remained open, safe, and trusted.

“We would like the internet to be a force of good and to deliver access, equity and opportunity. But we would also be very careful about ensuring that the internet remains free and open in terms of competitive pressures..it is not dominated by some big corporate,” the minister said.

