Meta brings AI Mode to Facebook, drawing on public content across the platform

Meta has announced a new set of AI-powered features for Facebook, led by the introduction of AI Mode, a search experience that uses Meta AI to generate answers from public content shared across the platform. The feature draws information from public posts, groups, and Reels, allowing users to ask questions in natural language and receive summarised responses instead of traditional search results.

The rollout follows Meta’s recent launch of Forum, a discussion-focused app that includes an AI-powered ‘Ask’ feature capable of generating answers from conversations taking place in Facebook Groups. However, the move also highlights ongoing concerns around the reliability of AI-generated responses, particularly when information is sourced from user-generated discussions rather than verified sources.