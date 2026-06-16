Meta brings AI Mode to Facebook, drawing on public content across the platform

Meta has announced a new set of AI-powered features for Facebook, led by the introduction of AI Mode, a search experience that uses Meta AI to generate answers from public content shared across the platform. The feature draws information from public posts, groups, and Reels, allowing users to ask questions in natural language and receive summarised responses instead of traditional search results.
The rollout follows Meta’s recent launch of Forum, a discussion-focused app that includes an AI-powered ‘Ask’ feature capable of generating answers from conversations taking place in Facebook Groups. However, the move also highlights ongoing concerns around the reliability of AI-generated responses, particularly when information is sourced from user-generated discussions rather than verified sources.
Alongside AI Mode, Facebook is introducing new creative tools for content creation. Users can now access collage cutouts and transition effects for video montages, while AI-powered photo presets enable changes to clothing, hairstyles and accessories. For instance, users can virtually try on sports jerseys through the ‘AI Edit’ option in Stories or use AI-powered profile picture styling features.
The latest additions build on a series of AI updates Meta has introduced on Facebook in recent months. These include animated profile pictures, AI-assisted responses for Marketplace sellers and a creator-focused AI assistant that provides posting recommendations and audience insights based on content performance.
The company’s broader strategy appears to be centred on increasing engagement across its platforms while expanding AI-driven services. Meta has also launched subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, with additional AI-focused subscription offerings expected in the future.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)