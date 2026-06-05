Meta brings AI creator assistant to Facebook with tailored insights for creators

Meta is expanding its AI tools for creators with a new assistant that helps optimise posting strategies, analyse comments and identify emerging content opportunities.(Image: Meta/Magnific)

Meta has introduced a new AI-powered creator assistant on Facebook designed to help content creators better understand their performance, discover new content opportunities and grow their audiences.

The assistant provides personalised recommendations based on a creator’s content style, community engagement, performance metrics and goals. Instead of navigating multiple dashboards and analytics tools, creators can ask questions in a conversational format and receive tailored insights.

Creators can use the assistant to ask questions such as when they should post content, how specific posts are performing and what people are saying in comments. The tool also allows users to ask follow-up questions, helping them explore audience trends and engagement patterns in greater detail.