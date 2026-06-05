Meta brings AI creator assistant to Facebook with tailored insights for creators

Meta has introduced a new AI-powered creator assistant on Facebook designed to help content creators better understand their performance, discover new content opportunities and grow their audiences.
The assistant provides personalised recommendations based on a creator’s content style, community engagement, performance metrics and goals. Instead of navigating multiple dashboards and analytics tools, creators can ask questions in a conversational format and receive tailored insights.
Creators can use the assistant to ask questions such as when they should post content, how specific posts are performing and what people are saying in comments. The tool also allows users to ask follow-up questions, helping them explore audience trends and engagement patterns in greater detail.
According to Meta, the responses are based on the creator’s own Facebook presence and are designed to offer practical suggestions on improving performance.
The AI assistant also serves as a content ideation tool. By analysing trends and popular topics, it can recommend new content concepts, suggest trending audio tracks and identify cultural moments that creators may want to incorporate into their posts.
The rollout is initially focused on creators in the United States, Canada and India. Meta said it plans to expand the feature to additional countries and introduce more capabilities in the future.
The launch comes as social media platforms continue to compete for creator attention. By integrating AI-powered insights directly into Facebook, Meta aims to provide creators with tools that reduce reliance on external services for analytics and content planning.
Alongside the creator assistant, Meta also announced the expansion of AI translation capabilities on Facebook. New supported languages include Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, French, Thai and Vietnamese.
The company said AI-translated Reels can preserve a creator’s voice and tone while automatically translating videos into different languages. Creators can also use a lip-sync feature that aligns translated speech with on-screen lip movements for a more natural viewing experience.