Meta boosts Texas AI data center investment to $10 billion

Meta ⁠also said ⁠it has projects under contract that are adding more than 5,000 megawatts of clean ⁠energy ‌to the grid in Texas and ​will ease the water burden by ‌working with specialised nonprofits to bring fresh water to the area.(Image: Reuters)

Meta said on Thursday it is increasing investment in its El Paso, Texas AI data center to $10 billion, a more than sixfold jump, as it aims to hit 1-gigawatt capacity ahead of the facility’s projected opening ⁠in 2028.

The ​social media giant in October had committed an investment of $1.5 billion in the El Paso data center, its 29th such facility globally and third in ​Texas.

Big Tech ​firms such as Meta, ⁠Amazon, Alphabet , and Microsoft have been racing to build AI infrastructure and are projected ‌to spend over $630 billion to build AI infrastructure this year.

The El Paso facility will lead to the creation of 300 new jobs once operational, with over 3,000 construction workers expected onsite at peak construction, Meta said in a blog.