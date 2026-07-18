Meta, Anthropic in talks for potential $10 billion compute lease deal: Report

The proposed agreement would support Anthropic's growing demand for AI computing capacity while advancing Meta's cloud ambitions.(Image: Reuters)

Meta Platforms is in talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a potential deal worth up to $10 billion over two years, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Shares of the social media giant pared losses slightly after the news and closed down more than 2% amid a ⁠wider ​tech selloff on Friday. They were down marginally in extended trading.

Such a deal would help Meta diversify beyond advertising by generating revenue from its infrastructure and competing with neocloud firms such as CoreWeave and ​Nebius, as ​growing adoption of advanced AI tools boosts ⁠the need for computing capacity.

The Claude Code creator would pay Meta in monthly increments over the two-year period, ‌although the terms remain subject to change, the source said, adding that the companies would be able to exit any agreement early.