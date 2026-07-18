Meta, Anthropic in talks for potential $10 billion compute lease deal: Report

The reported agreement would see Anthropic lease Meta's computing infrastructure for up to two years, marking a major step in Meta's efforts to expand beyond advertising and into AI cloud services.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 11:16 AM IST
The proposed agreement would support Anthropic's growing demand for AI computing capacity while advancing Meta's cloud ambitions.(Image: Reuters)The proposed agreement would support Anthropic's growing demand for AI computing capacity while advancing Meta's cloud ambitions.(Image: Reuters)
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Meta Platforms is in talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a potential deal worth up to $10 billion over two years, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Shares of the social media giant pared losses slightly after the news and closed down more than 2% amid a ⁠wider ​tech selloff on Friday. They were down marginally in extended trading.

Such a deal would help Meta diversify beyond advertising by generating revenue from its infrastructure and competing with neocloud firms such as CoreWeave and ​Nebius, as ​growing adoption of advanced AI tools boosts ⁠the need for computing capacity.

The Claude Code creator would pay Meta in monthly increments over the two-year period, ‌although the terms remain subject to change, the source said, adding that the companies would be able to exit any agreement early.

IPO-bound Anthropic had proposed the deal in June and Meta is considering it, the source said, adding that the talks have become complicated since Meta does not have a ⁠business selling its computing power.

The ⁠discussions are in their early stages and may not result in a deal, according to the ⁠source.

Meta did ‌not immediately respond to a Reuters request ​for comment, while nthropic declined to comment.

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The potential ‌agreement echoes a strategy recently pursued by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, with whom Anthropic struck a deal in May to ‌tap the full ​computing power ​of its ​Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, Tennessee.

At Meta’s shareholder meeting in May, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said ​entering cloud computing was “definitely on the table,” noting ⁠that firms were approaching Meta “almost every week” to buy access to its AI models or spare computing power.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News ‌reported ⁠that Meta was building a cloud business to sell excess computing power and host AI models for developers. 

 

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