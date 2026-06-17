Meta announces new features to Threads as platform reaches 500 million monthly users

Meta-owned Threads has reached 500 million monthly active users, the company announced on June 16, alongside a series of new community-focused features and personalised feed controls aimed at improving user engagement on the platform.
According to Meta, growth on Threads has been driven by communities centred around shared interests, including books, sports, parenting and music. As a result, the company is expanding its tools designed to help users discover, join and participate in these groups.
Among the updates, Threads is graduating its Communities feature out of beta and introducing several additions. A new Communities Hub will allow users to find and switch between communities directly from the main menu. Communities will also receive dedicated icons to improve visibility across the platform.
In addition, Threads is introducing Community Progress, a feature that shows when a topic is close to becoming a formal community and outlines steps users can take to help it reach that stage. The platform is also expanding its Community Champions programme to recognise more active contributions across communities.
Meta is further localising the Communities experience by introducing native-language tags in select markets, beginning with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also plans to expand Live Chats to more communities in the coming weeks with new features such as co-hosting and the ability to quote moments directly to users’ feeds.
Separately, Threads is launching a new personalisation tool called ‘Your Algo’. The feature builds on the ‘Dear Algo’ system introduced earlier this year, which allows users to provide feedback on content recommendations.
With Your Algo, users can request to see more or less content related to specific content and choose whether those preferences remain active for one, three or seven days. Unlike Dear Algo, these settings remain private and are visible only to individual users.
Meta said both Dear Algo and Your Algo will be managed through a single control hub. The new feature is rolling out initially in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.
The company said the latest updates are part of its broader efforts to refine Threads based on user feedback and strengthen community participation on the platform.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)