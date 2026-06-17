Meta announces new features to Threads as platform reaches 500 million monthly users

New community hubs, custom icons and feed controls are among the latest additions coming to Threads. (Image: Meta Newsroom)

Meta-owned Threads has reached 500 million monthly active users, the company announced on June 16, alongside a series of new community-focused features and personalised feed controls aimed at improving user engagement on the platform.

According to Meta, growth on Threads has been driven by communities centred around shared interests, including books, sports, parenting and music. As a result, the company is expanding its tools designed to help users discover, join and participate in these groups.

Among the updates, Threads is graduating its Communities feature out of beta and introducing several additions. A new Communities Hub will allow users to find and switch between communities directly from the main menu. Communities will also receive dedicated icons to improve visibility across the platform.