Meta announces massive ‘unified account’ overhaul to simplify Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Security

The new system will introduce support for passkeys, making it possible to authenticate using either biometrics, like fingerprints or facial recognition, or an alternative device-based method. (Image: Reuters)

Meta has unveiled an enhanced version of the account system, designed to make user accounts, security settings, and device connections more manageable within the expanding platform.

As Meta continues to evolve into an array of applications and devices, from Facebook to WhatsApp to Instagram and even the upcoming AI glasses, there are more accounts and usernames than ever for customers to handle. However, as the current Meta’s solution called the Accounts Centre already provides partial functionality, the new version of Meta Account aims to go beyond that by consolidating everything users need into one place. This update is scheduled to be rolled out gradually during the next year.