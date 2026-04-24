Meta announces massive ‘unified account’ overhaul to simplify Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Security

Meta has unveiled an enhanced version of the account system, designed to make user accounts, security settings, and device connections more manageable within the expanding platform.
As Meta continues to evolve into an array of applications and devices, from Facebook to WhatsApp to Instagram and even the upcoming AI glasses, there are more accounts and usernames than ever for customers to handle. However, as the current Meta’s solution called the Accounts Centre already provides partial functionality, the new version of Meta Account aims to go beyond that by consolidating everything users need into one place. This update is scheduled to be rolled out gradually during the next year.
Among other features, users will have an option to unify their passwords for Meta services, eliminating the necessity of managing multiple logins. The new system will introduce support for passkeys, making it possible to authenticate using either biometrics, like fingerprints or facial recognition, or an alternative device-based method.
Furthermore, users will receive security tips, including prompts for multi-factor authentication and alerts in case of suspicious login events.
Meta says the updated system will allow users to manage shared settings — such as passwords, email addresses, and two-factor authentication — from a central dashboard. That way, there would be no need for repeated updates in various applications, thus simplifying the management of accounts.
There have been other modifications introduced to parental control. By using a Family Centre portal, parents will be able to oversee their child’s online activities on multiple Meta products without having to switch between applications.
At the same time, Meta is maintaining flexibility for users who prefer separation. However, app settings, including things like privacy settings and tag permissions, can remain within each specific app.
In addition, users are able to either maintain separate accounts or even link and unlink their accounts on their Meta Account whenever they want.
This feature will allow Meta to have a more manageable ecosystem as their ecosystem continues to become more and more connected.