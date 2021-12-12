scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Meta announces a Live Chat feature for Facebook user support

Users who are locked out of their accounts will soon be able to resolve their issues via a live chat feature.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 12, 2021 10:24:47 am
Meta announces a Live Chat feature for Facebook user support. (Image credit: Meta)

Social media giant Meta has announced a live chat feature for users that are locked out of their Facebook accounts. The update is currently in its testing phase and is currently only available in the United States.

This update marks the first time Facebook has offered live support for locked accounts. Until now, users on Facebook did not have the ability to contact a support team and find out why their account(s) was suspended. This new feature, however, will pop open a live ‘Facebook Support’ chatbox, where users can talk to a customer support executive.

Facebook Live support chat on the iOS. (Image credit: Meta)

The feature is also aimed at small content creators who do not have an assigned relationship manager or agent, helping them easily get in touch with Facebook. Through the new dedicated creator support site, users can now chat with a live agent for help on various issues such as pay-out status to questions about new features like Reels.

“On the Facebook App specifically, we’ve also started testing live chat help for some English-speaking users globally, including creators, who’ve been locked out of their accounts,” said Meta in a blog post. “This first test focuses on those who cannot access their accounts due to unusual activity or whose accounts have been suspended due to a violation of Community Standards.”

Also Read: |Meta launches platform to tackle ‘revenge porn’ more proactively in India

Additionally, Facebook Live is adding more content moderation tools that would allow users to block certain keywords, ban controls, and even a comment filter view that would let users read those hidden comments in one place.

The company recently announced new rules for advertisements on social issues, where the ad runners will now need proper authorisation. Disclaimers will also be required with the name of the person or organisation running the ads.

In India, Meta has also announced a new platform – StopNCII.org, in an attempt to proactively tackle revenge porn. The feature will allow women to approach and flag intimate images and videos that were shared on Facebook and Instagram without their consent.

