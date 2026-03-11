Meta launches AI-powered scam alerts for Facebook and WhatsApp users

Meta is rolling out new AI-powered scam detection tools and security alerts across Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger. (Image Source: Meta)

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has launched a bunch of new scam-protection tools for its apps. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company also announced new investments in advanced AI and partnerships with law enforcement agencies and industry partners around the world for offline enforcement.

Using AI, Meta says it will try to detect if a person is real or impersonating celebrities, public figures and brands, and even analyse misleading bios.

The tech giant says it can also crack down on deceptive links and domain impersonation by detecting content that redirects people to webpages that mimic legitimate ones.

Speaking of Facebook, the social media platform will now display warnings for suspicious accounts. If users a friend request from an account that shows signs of suspicious activity, has no mutual friends, or appears to be based in a different country, Facebook will display an alert before they decide whether to accept or reject the request.