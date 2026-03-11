Meta launches AI-powered scam alerts for Facebook and WhatsApp users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has launched a bunch of new scam-protection tools for its apps. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company also announced new investments in advanced AI and partnerships with law enforcement agencies and industry partners around the world for offline enforcement.
Using AI, Meta says it will try to detect if a person is real or impersonating celebrities, public figures and brands, and even analyse misleading bios.
The tech giant says it can also crack down on deceptive links and domain impersonation by detecting content that redirects people to webpages that mimic legitimate ones.
Speaking of Facebook, the social media platform will now display warnings for suspicious accounts. If users a friend request from an account that shows signs of suspicious activity, has no mutual friends, or appears to be based in a different country, Facebook will display an alert before they decide whether to accept or reject the request.
As for WhatsApp, Meta says the app will now warn users whenever scammers try to trick them into linking their account with the scammers device. The alert will show up with where the request is coming from and warn users that they may be fall prey to a scam.
Meta also released some new security measures for Messenger users. The app’s new advanced scam detection will now be available in more countries and detect common scams like fake job offers. If and when a scam is detected, users will get more information on similar scams and suggestions to take actions against the suspicious account.
The tech giant is also expanding its advertiser verification program to promote transparency, and crack down on accounts trying to impersonate businesses.
Last year, Meta said it removed more than 159 million scam ads and shut down 10.9 million Facebook and Instagrma accounts associated with online scam centers.