Meta expands AI-powered age checks on Instagram globally to identify under-18 users

Meta is stepping up efforts to identify teenage users on Instagram and place them under age-appropriate protections using AI-powered age estimation technology.

The Facebook and Instagram parent announced on Monday, November 9, that it is expanding the use of its age-estimation tools on Instagram to all markets around the world. These tools will help identify users who have entered an adult date of birth but are suspected of being under 18, the social media giant said.

The global expansion of its age-estimation tech comes as Meta faces multiple lawsuits accusing its platforms of harming teens. In August this year, Meta reached settlements worth up to $18 billion with nearly every US state and territory to resolve the lawsuits alleging its platforms harm teens. As part of these settlements, the company agreed to improve how it identifies teens and children under 13.