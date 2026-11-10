Meta expands AI-powered age checks on Instagram globally to identify under-18 users

Meta is stepping up efforts to identify teenage users on Instagram and place them under age-appropriate protections using AI-powered age estimation technology.
The Facebook and Instagram parent announced on Monday, November 9, that it is expanding the use of its age-estimation tools on Instagram to all markets around the world. These tools will help identify users who have entered an adult date of birth but are suspected of being under 18, the social media giant said.
The global expansion of its age-estimation tech comes as Meta faces multiple lawsuits accusing its platforms of harming teens. In August this year, Meta reached settlements worth up to $18 billion with nearly every US state and territory to resolve the lawsuits alleging its platforms harm teens. As part of these settlements, the company agreed to improve how it identifies teens and children under 13.
“We’ll continue to do our part to proactively ensure teens are in age-appropriate experiences on our apps. That’s why as part of our agreement with 52 bipartisan attorneys general across US states, territories, and the District of Columbia, we’re investing in even stronger technology to proactively catch accounts that may belong to children under 13,” Meta said in its blog post.
“We’re also strengthening the technology we use to identify accounts that may belong to teens between the ages of 13 and 17 so we can ensure those accounts are placed in experiences designed for teens, even if they give us an adult birthday,” it added.
Beyond the US, several countries, including India, have said that they are exploring drastic measures such as blanket bans to address mounting concerns over social media addiction, especially among teen users. In 2025, Australia became the first country in history to implement a ban on the use of social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat for under-16 users.
These heightened concerns have also paved the way for greater use of age assurance tools which, experts have pointed out, pose significant risks to user privacy and security.
How Meta’s age estimation tools work
Teen Accounts on Instagram claims to offer a stricter account experience for teen users, with additional safeguards such as receiving direct messages only from people they follow or are already connected to, hiding harmful comments, and setting accounts to private by default.
Instagram automatically places any user who is between 13 and 17 years of age under a Teen Account. Under-13 users are not allowed to sign up on the platform.
Meta’s age-guessing tools are in response to teen users’ attempts to bypass these safeguards by lying about their age. Its tools use AI to analyse entire profiles for contextual clues, such as birthday celebrations or mentions of school grades, and visual cues from photos and videos, such as a user’s height or bone structure.
They look for these signals across different formats such as Instagram posts, comments, bios, captions, and more. Besides Instagram, Meta already uses its age estimation tools on Facebook and has planned a similar global rollout for Threads later this year.
Additionally, Meta said parents in the US will start seeing an in-feed video on Instagram explaining its approach to ensuring their teens are in age-appropriate protections.