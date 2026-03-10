Meta acquires AI agent social network Moltbook

Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had acquired Moltbook, a social networking platform built for artificial intelligence agents, bringing the company’s founders into its AI research division.

The development signals an intense race among tech giants to snap up AI talent and technology, as autonomous agents capable of executing real-world tasks move from novelty to the next frontier of the ⁠industry.

The ​deal will bring Moltbook co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr into Meta Superintelligence Labs, the unit led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.

Schlicht and Parr are expected to begin at Meta Superintelligence ​Labs ​on March 16, according to Axios, ⁠which first reported the development.