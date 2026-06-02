Meet the first wave of Nvidia RTX Spark laptops launching later this year

The upcoming devices promise all-day battery life, slim designs and powerful AI capabilities, with launches expected later this year. (Image: Reuters)

Nvidia has officially entered the consumer laptop processor market with its new RTX Spark platform, marking a major expansion beyond its traditional graphics card business. Nvidia made the announcement at Computex 2026 by revealing its Arm-based RTX Spark superchip, which is already being used in some of the world’s leading PC brands’ laptops.

Microsoft, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI are among the companies preparing RTX Spark laptops for launch this fall, with Nvidia promising high-performance AI computing, long battery life, and ultra-thin designs.

The flagship RTX Spark configuration features 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. The chip is closely related to the processor used inside Nvidia’s DGX Spark AI workstation, although lower-memory variants starting at 16GB are also planned.