Meet the first wave of Nvidia RTX Spark laptops launching later this year

Nvidia has officially entered the consumer laptop processor market with its new RTX Spark platform, marking a major expansion beyond its traditional graphics card business. Nvidia made the announcement at Computex 2026 by revealing its Arm-based RTX Spark superchip, which is already being used in some of the world’s leading PC brands’ laptops.
Microsoft, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI are among the companies preparing RTX Spark laptops for launch this fall, with Nvidia promising high-performance AI computing, long battery life, and ultra-thin designs.
The flagship RTX Spark configuration features 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. The chip is closely related to the processor used inside Nvidia’s DGX Spark AI workstation, although lower-memory variants starting at 16GB are also planned.
Microsoft is introducing the Surface Laptop Ultra, which it describes as the most powerful Surface laptop ever built. The device features a 15-inch PixelSense Ultra mini-LED touchscreen capable of reaching 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness.
The laptop includes HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card and headphone jack connectivity, along with Microsoft’s largest-ever haptic touchpad. While detailed specifications and pricing remain under wraps, the company is positioning the device as a flagship AI-powered productivity machine.
Asus has revealed two RTX Spark-powered models under its ProArt lineup: the ProArt P16 and ProArt P14.
The larger ProArt P16 features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB SSD storage and a 99.9Wh battery. The more compact ProArt P14 offers a 14-inch 3K OLED display, up to 128GB memory and up to 1TB storage.
Both laptops are aimed at creative professionals and include Pantone-validated displays, Dolby Vision support, touch functionality and multiple USB-C ports. Asus has also replaced its signature DialPad control wheel with new haptic touchpad features.
MSI’s RTX Spark offering, the Prestige N16 Flip AI Plus, adopts a 2-in-1 convertible form factor. The laptop features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with more than 1,000 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.
The device will also support MSI’s Nano Pen stylus, which can function as both a writing tool and an AI microphone for Microsoft Copilot experiences.
Dell has confirmed a refreshed XPS 16 powered by RTX Spark, while HP is preparing the OmniBook X 14 and OmniBook Ultra 16. Lenovo is also bringing the new chipset to its Yoga Pro 9n lineup.
Although detailed specifications have not yet been announced, Nvidia says all RTX Spark laptops will offer all-day battery life and slim designs measuring as little as 14mm thick.
More than 30 RTX Spark-powered laptops are expected to launch globally later this year, signalling Nvidia’s biggest push yet into the AI PC market and setting up fresh competition with processors from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm.