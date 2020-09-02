Meet Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, World’s first 8K Gaming GPU

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang can be seen introducing the new RTX 3090 GPU from his kitchen. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 has been announced, and yes it is the world’s first 8K-capable graphics card. The new RTX 3090 is a part of Nvidia’s RTX 30 series which consists of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. The next generation of video cards are based on Nvidia’s new “Ampere” architecture that will greatly improve speed and performance. The company touts its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards as “greatest generational leap in company history.”

Here’s what we know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 so far.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: When will it launch and how much will it cost?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 has a starting price of $1499 (Rs 1,09,550) and will launch on September 24. This makes the RTX 3090 the most expensive gaming-grade graphics card in the market. Yes, it’s expensive but this graphics card is for aspirational gamers, content creators, and pro consumers.

Nvidia’s latest GPUs support real-time ray tracing. (Image credit: Nvidia) Nvidia’s latest GPUs support real-time ray tracing. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: What are the specs?

Nvidia calls the GeForce RTX 3090 a “big, ferocious GPU”. It wouldn’t be surprising why the company refers to the RTX 3090 as a “BFGPU.” The RTX 3090 is based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, which uses Samsung’s 8nm process. The new card is capable of delivering 36 Shader-TFLOPS, 69 RT-TFLOPS for ray tracing, and 285 Tensor-TFLOPS for critical AI-related tasks such as deep learning super-sampling (DLSS). The GPU comes with 24GB of all-new GDDR6X memory, which Nvidia says is the fastest memory at the moment. The RTX 3090 has a staggering 0,496 CUDA cores and will run at a boost clock speed of 1,700MHz. The monster GPU requires 400W to power it. As per Nvidia, the RTX 3090 uses a redesigned cooling solution with dual fans and a new 12-pin power connector.

GeForce RTX 3090 specs:

*8K 60-fps gameplay with DLSS

*24GB GDDR6X memory

*30 degrees cooler than RTX Titan

*36 shader teraflops

*69 ray tracing TFLOPS

*285 tensor TFLOPS

*$1,499

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: Can it really run games in 8K?

Yes, Nvidia RTX 3090 is capable of running games at 8K and 60 frames per second. After all, the GeForce RTX 3090 is the first 8K-capable gaming GPU. But to use a computer with the RTX 3090 GPU, you will also be needing an 8K monitor. In addition, the RTX 3090 can handle real-time ray tracing with much higher performance.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: Who should buy it?

You need to be a serious PC gamer to even consider the RTX 3090. Starting at $1499, the RTX 3090 costs more than a mid-range gaming computer. But yes, if you want the best GPU even capable of 8K 60fps graphics rendering including ray tracing, Nvidia has an option for you.

