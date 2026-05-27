Meet Maextro S800: China’s tech-heavy answer to Rolls-Royce and Maybach

Chinese automakers are rapidly moving beyond affordable electric vehicles and into the ultra-luxury segment, and the Huawei-backed Maextro S800 may be one of the clearest signs yet of that ambition.

Developed in partnership between Chinese tech giant Huawei and JAC Motors, the Maextro S800 is a large, luxury extended-range electric sedan designed to compete with high-end European brands like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Maybach, and BMW.

At nearly 18 feet long, the sedan immediately draws comparisons to traditional chauffeur-driven luxury cars with its two-tone paint finish, reclining rear seats, soft leather interiors, and starry ceiling design. But unlike many European luxury vehicles that emphasise craftsmanship and heritage, the Maextro focuses heavily on advanced technology and automation.