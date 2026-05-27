Meet Maextro S800: China’s tech-heavy answer to Rolls-Royce and Maybach

Chinese automakers are rapidly moving beyond affordable electric vehicles and into the ultra-luxury segment, and the Huawei-backed Maextro S800 may be one of the clearest signs yet of that ambition.
Developed in partnership between Chinese tech giant Huawei and JAC Motors, the Maextro S800 is a large, luxury extended-range electric sedan designed to compete with high-end European brands like Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Maybach, and BMW.
At nearly 18 feet long, the sedan immediately draws comparisons to traditional chauffeur-driven luxury cars with its two-tone paint finish, reclining rear seats, soft leather interiors, and starry ceiling design. But unlike many European luxury vehicles that emphasise craftsmanship and heritage, the Maextro focuses heavily on advanced technology and automation.
The car includes self-parking capabilities, gesture-controlled doors and windows, massage seating, autonomous driving features, and a massive 40-inch rear entertainment display paired with roughly 40 speakers.
Huawei’s software ecosystem powers much of the experience, including the vehicle’s infotainment system and assisted driving technologies. The company appears to be applying a smartphone-inspired approach to luxury vehicles by tightly integrating software, displays, and user interactions into the driving experience.
The Maextro is manufactured in Hefei, China, using more than 1,000 robots. While JAC Motors handles production, Huawei’s branding and software remain central to the vehicle’s identity.
The pricing strategy is also aggressive compared to established luxury rivals. A fully loaded Maextro S800 costs around $173,000, while lower-end models reportedly start at around $104,000. That positions it well below the price of many flagship European luxury sedans.
Huawei says more than 17,000 Maextros have already been delivered since the model launched in 2025. Buyers reportedly include entrepreneurs, executives, and companies using the sedan as a chauffeur-driven limousine.
The vehicle also highlights China’s growing dominance in the global EV industry. Chinese automakers exported more than seven million vehicles last year, cementing the country’s position as the world’s largest car exporter.
Huawei executive Richard Yu has also hinted at an even more expensive ultra-premium model arriving later this year with a potential price tag approaching $300,000.
For now, the Maextro remains exclusive to China, though Huawei reportedly hopes to expand overseas eventually. However, ongoing US sanctions against Huawei make an American launch highly unlikely soon, and the outlook for launches across other continents remains uncertain.