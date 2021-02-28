Meet Deep Nostalgia, an AI-powered trend that adds life to still pictures

If you’re familiar with Deep Fake, you know the powerful, near-scary capabilities of AI-driven technology when it comes to manipulating media, especially pictures and videos. But what if the same AI-driven power was put behind something beautiful? Deep Nostalgia is the answer to that question.

Deep Nostalgia uses AI to create short video clips from historic portraits of people. It has been developed by Israeli computer vision firm D-ID. The tech has been going viral on Twitter, where people have used it to bring historic figures back to life in short animated portraits. Check out the following tweets.

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh — a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 — run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Deep Nostalgia is being used by many users to convert old portraits of their parents and grandparents to momentarily bring them back to life. The animations created by the tool can be downloaded as mp4 files, allowing them to be easily posted on social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram.

You can try Deep Nostalgia by visiting the My Heritage website. Users can sign up to use Deep Nostalgia for free. However, they will only get access to a small number of animations. Anything beyond that will require users to purchase a subscription plan.