CES 2023: MediaTek showcases global ecosystem of consumer-ready Wi-Fi 7 products

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek will be demonstrating an ecosystem of production-ready devices at CES 2023 that will make use of the Wi-Fi 7 technology. The company was one of the first adopters of the next-gen wireless connectivity standard.

Wi-Fi 7 is the “friendly name” for the 802.11be standard and brings a number of improvements over the preceding Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E standards speeds of up to 46 Gbps, increased throughput, and reduced latency.

MediaTek’s catalogue of Wi-Fi 7 products utilises the company’s latest Filogic chips, which combine a Wi-Fi 7 access point technology to broadband operators, retail router channels and enterprise markets. They’ll also use the Filogic 380 chipset, which is designed to bring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to all client devices.

The catalogue will focus on reliable and always-on connected experiences on a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, residential gateways, mesh routers, televisions, streaming devices, and more.

Compared to the competition, MediaTek claims that its Wi-Fi solution reduces main power consumption by 50%, reduces CPU utilization by 25 times, and has a 100x lower MLO switch latency.

“Last year, we gave the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 technology demonstration, and we are honoured to now show the significant progress we have made in building a more complete ecosystem of products. This lineup of devices, many of which are powered by the CES 2023 Innovation Award-winning Filogic 880 flagship chipset, illustrates our commitment to providing the best wireless connectivity,” elaborated Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity Business unit at MediaTek.

6GHz spectrum tests on Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E chips

MediaTek also announced on Thursday that it has completed interoperability testing for automated frequency coordination (AFC) on MediaTek Filogic Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E chips in collaboration with American wireless communications company Federated Wireless.

“An AFC system enables standard power operation for indoor and outdoor unlicensed devices, such as 5G CPEs, fiber gateways, and ethernet gateways, to transmit over 850 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz frequency band. Doing so provides Wi-Fi products with improved range, faster connectivity speeds and improved capacity, which is particularly helpful as Wi-Fi 7 technology continues to proliferate,” read the chipmaker’s press release about the same.

The completion of these interoperability tests paves the road for customers to start utilizing Federated Wireless’ AFC system.