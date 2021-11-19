MediaTek’s new 4nm Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G chip promises to offer faster performance

MediaTek has unveiled its latest Dimensity 9000 5G chipset, which is the world’s first TSMC chip built on the 4nm process and uses Arm’s new v9 architecture. Users should get faster performance and better power efficiency.

The new Dimensity 9000 processor was announced during one of MediaTek’s Summit conferences. It is expected to be used by flagship smartphones in 2022, a premium segment that is mostly ruled by Qualcomm. It is more powerful than the previous top-tier Dimensity chips of MediaTek, according to the company, which is hoping it will give tough competition to Qualcomm and Samsung.

The new 5G chipset is the first smartphone chip to offer a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05Ghz and is also the first one to support Bluetooth 5.3. It has three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. It is backed by a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU, along with MediaTek’s fifth-generation APU with six total cores for AI processing.

Also Read | Samsung’s next Exynos chipset could launch on November 19

MediaTek has claimed that its new flagship chip’s GPU will offer performance similar to Apple’s A15 Bionic, even under high pressure. The company has asserted that the new chip will offer four times better performance and power efficiency in comparison to previous MediaTek high-end processors. There is also a new raytracing SDK for developers, which is to offer new visual improvements on apps and games.

The processor supports a quad-channel LPDDR5X RAM and 14MB of cache, which will improve performance by 7 percent and bandwidth consumption by 25 percent, as per Mediatek. If we take a look at its Geekbench performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 reportedly surpassed scores of the top “Android flagship” phones that apparently pack Snapdragon 888 and scored points similar to some of “2021 flagships” which offer Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip.

The Dimensity 9000 also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E 2×2, Bluetooth Audio LE-ready with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio, and Beidou III-B1C GNSS standard support. As mentioned above, this is a 5G chip, which only supports sub-6GHz 5G networks. This further means that the 5G speeds top at 7Gbps. The company has offered 3CC Carrier Aggregation preset as well. The company revealed that Dimensity 9000’s ISP (Image Signal Processor) can record 4K HDR videos from three cameras at the same time. It even supports up to 320MP camera sensors.