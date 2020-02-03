MediaTek launches Helio G70, Helio G80 chipsets aimed at mobile gaming

MediaTek launches new gaming-centric chipsets — Helio G70 and Helio G80 — with HyperEngine technology. MediaTek launches new gaming-centric chipsets — Helio G70 and Helio G80 — with HyperEngine technology.

Semiconductor company MediaTek today unveiled its two mobile gaming-focused chipsets– Helio G70 and Helio G80. The new chipsets will power major smartphone brands that will first hit the market in India, later this month.

MediaTek says that the new G-series chipsets are aimed at new premium smartphone users and gaming enthusiasts who want high-end features at mid-tier price points. The Helio G70 and G80 feature HyperEngine mobile gaming enhancements, multi-camera photography, faster overall performance, and integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW).

MediaTek says that the smartphone gaming market is expanding, and its G series chipsets deliver powerful performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands. The Helio G70 and G80 are built on 12nm process incorporating a pair of Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz for “improved single and multicore performance”.

The chips are paired with Arm Mali-G52 graphics processor, which operates at 820 MHz on the Helio G70 chipset. MediaTek says that the GPU has a 15 per cent enhancement of up to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, improving peak performance and ensuring a highly responsive user experience.

As already mentioned, both the chipsets support HyperEngine game technology, which aims to ensure fast and smooth gaming action with intelligent networking and resource management. When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, it triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency within just 13 milliseconds and comes with the option to defer calls while in-game without a drop in connection.

Apart from this, the Helio G70 and G80 include dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).

