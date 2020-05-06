MediaTek unveils Helio G85 chipset with focus at mobile gaming

MediaTek unveils Helio G85 mobile platform; focus at offering seamless gaming experience (Image: MediaTek) MediaTek unveils Helio G85 mobile platform; focus at offering seamless gaming experience (Image: MediaTek)

Chipmaker MediaTek brings the newest addition to the Helio-G series family with the launch of the Helio G85. Similar to the G90 and G90T the new system-on-chip is also focused on delivering a seamless gaming experience. The Helio G-series mostly powers the mid-range smartphone segment and the same is expected of the new G85. Some of the devices that run on the G90 series chip are Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 6, among others. Read our review of the Redmi Note 8 Pro here and how it performs. No details are available on devices that will include G85.

The Helio G85 chip boasts of a 1GHz GPU along with 2X Arm Cortex- A75 CPUs, which can achieve a processing speed up to 2GHz. MediaTek has also made the multi-threaded performance faster with the 6X Cortex- A55 CPUs which can operate at frequencies of 1.8 GHz. The improvement in performance is complemented by larger battery life, to achieve optimum resource management on mobile devices in order to provide the gamer with an enhanced experience.

The chipset is also supported by HyperEngine enhancements that are able to intelligently switch between WiFi and LTE connections, assuring a smooth gaming experience in online games. Connectivity enhancements further have the added ability to suspend calls when gaming, without affecting the data connection. HyperEngine technology also applies optimization techniques to balance process management between the CPU, GPU, and memory hardware. This leads to longer gameplay and accessibility to intense gaming visuals.

To further add to the product specifications, the G85 has also made leaps in integrating AI technologies and improving upon the promises of its predecessors. The G85 introduces Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) capability, to allow for audio-based assistance while gaming, without causing major detriments to the battery life or the processors’ clock speed. Satellite signaling capabilities have also been improved, with the chipset claiming to provide accurate locations even in the absence of GNSS services, such as when driving through tunnels or in underground areas.

The chipset also assures a full high definition display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, besides all the CPU and GPU advancements. It allows for dual-camera hardware configurations, providing the necessary support to wide-angle, telescopic, macro, or sensor-based camera modalities, up to 16+16 MP (or a single 48 MP camera).

The camera will be equipped with object recognition, scene detection, bokeh shot enhancements and other AI functionalities, along with providing ultra-fast 240 fps video recording capabilities. The chip also upgrades its connectivity by supporting dual 4G SIM cards, and promises a significant improvement in reliability, with faster response times between the smartphones and the cell towers.

