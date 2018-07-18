MediaTek introduces Helio A chipset series to bring premium features in budget smartphones

The first SoC as part of this series is the Helio A22, that MediaTek claims will add and enhance premium features on budget smartphones The first SoC as part of this series is the Helio A22, that MediaTek claims will add and enhance premium features on budget smartphones

MediaTek has announced the Helio A series of smartphone chipsets, that will help bring premium features to entry-level and mid-range devices. The first system-on-a-chip (SoC) as a part of this series is the Helio A22, that MediaTek claims will being the same improvements to budget devices, as its Helio P series does to premium smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio A22 comes with four Cortex-A53 cores, with clock speeds up to 2.0GHz, along with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. Smartphone makers can choose between LPDDR3 or the LPDDR4 RAM. In addition, the company claims Helio A22 would be able to back phones that display HD+ resolutions (1600 x 720 pixels) with screen aspect ratios of up to 20:9. Also, its power sensor hub is capable of providing always-on sensor readings, without the need to engage the main CPU complex. MediaTek claims that the push in performance alongside battery efficiency will help achieve the desired results from Helio A22, even in basic smartphone models.

MediaTek has also created light edge AI that will bring artificial intelligence features, designed by the company’s NeuroPilot programme, that complies with Android Neural Network API. Helio A22 will provide lightweight edge AI capabilties like Face ID (Face Unlock), Smart Photo album, and advanced single-camera or dual-camera Bokeh effects. Bokeh mode is supported for dual-camera configurations up to 13MP+8MP, or single-camera configurations up to 21MP. In addition, the Helio A22 SoC can supposedly enhance low-light performance with multi-frame noise reduction, and provide a clear-image zoom technology.

Helio A22 brings dual SIM 4G support, with VoLTE/ViLTE capabilities through the company’s 4G LTE WorldMode modem, that supports Cat-7 4G LTE. Other connectivity updates include mutiple global navigation satellite system (GNSS) options, including GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. These changes appear on the Helio A22 courtesy of a new dedicated sub-processor. The MediaTek’s Helio A series will compete against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 400 series of processors.

