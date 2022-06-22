MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset launched: Here’s what’s new

Mediatek has launched a mid-cycle successor to its 2022 flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9000. In a move similar to what Qualcomm has been doing in recent years, the Dimensity 9000+ succeeds the 9000 but unlike Qualcomm, the new chip doesn’t include a lot of improvements over its predecessor.

The major difference between the Dimensity 9000+ and Dimensity 9000 is a higher-clocked prime core in the chipset, which the company says will offer a boost in performance. That’s a new 3.2GHz Cortex X2 core compared to a 3GHz Cortex X2 core on the Dimensity 9000.

The rest of the chipset has no changes compared to the older chip. We still have three Cortex A710 cores at 2.85Ghz and four Cortex A510 cores at 1.8GHz (although MediaTek hasn’t confirmed the clock speed of the A510 cores for the Dimensity 9000+ yet).

Both chipsets come with the Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and support up to 180Hz at FHD+ resolution and 144Hz at WQHD+ resolution. Support for LPDDR5X RAM up to 7500Mbps is also still here and so is the 5th Gen 590 AI processing unit.

Other supported specifications include Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE auto-ready, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 (BW160), Wireless Stereo Audio and Beidou-B1C GNSS support. MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 9000+ chipset will offer a 5 per cent boost in CPU performance and 10 per cent improvement in GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 9000. While this is a small yet significant difference, don’t expect a large, noticeable difference in performance between phones powered by the Dimensity 9000+ and 9000.

The company has said that phones featuring the new Dimensity 9000+ chip will hit the market in Q3 2022. But it refrained from naming any phone makers who will be using the chipset. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipsets still remain the more popular chipsets in flagship Android phones across brands and it remains to be seen if the Dimensity 9000+ will change that in the coming months.