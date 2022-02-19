MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip to debut with Oppo Find X5 series

MediaTek and Oppo have announced that the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the chipmaker’s flagship processor, will debut on February 24 this year with the Oppo Find X5 series. As per the official MediaTek Weibo account, the Taiwanese chipset company will include the Dimensity 9000 chip on a Find X5 series phone.

This could be a Pro variant in the series, which is expected as the Dimensity 9000 is a competitor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The chip will be an interesting rival for Qualcomm, which has enjoyed a strong monopoly over the flagship chipset segment over the years with the Snapdragon 800-series.

Also Read | MediaTek’s new 4nm Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G chip promises to offer faster performance

Not a lot about the Oppo Find X5 series is known as of now but a number of leaks have given us something to expect. These included the presence of a QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor on at least one phone in the series.

The device could also feature 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging support. There is also 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage expected.

Oppo too recently announced a partnership woth camera maker Hasselblad, just like OnePlus, and is also expected to bring a few Hasselblad features to the camera on the Find X5 series, similar to how OnePlus did with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Oppo will also be showcasing its new range of products at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona later this month, which is likely where the brand will first reveal the Oppo Find X5 series.