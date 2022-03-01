MediaTek Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1300 launched

MediaTek has announced the Mediatek Dimensity 8000 and 8100. The two new processors are both 5nm chipsets and are made for powerful performance oriented smartphones. MediaTek has also launched the Dimensity 1300, the successor to the Dimensity 1200 chip.

Here’s all you need to know about the new chipsets.

Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100: What’s new?

Both the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100 feature four Cortex-A78 big CPU cores and four A55 little cores. There is a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU in both chipsets as well. The Dimensity 8100 however, runs at higher clock speeds.

This translates to 20% higher GPU frequency in the 8100 over the 8000. As per MediaTek, the Dimensity 8100 hits 170 fps in GFXBench Manhattan benchmarks, while the Dimensity 8000 hits 140 fps.

Both chips also feature the MiraVision 780 and support 168 Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution, although the Dimensity 8100 also supports 120Hz at WQHD+ resolution.

The two chipsets also have 4K AV1 decoders and support HDR10+ Adaptive, which allows it to enable HDR10+ as per ambient lighting.

The two chipsets also come with an Imagiq 780 ISP that can handle 5 gigapixels per second and record HDR video from two cameras at the same time. The chipsets can also record 4K 60 fps HDR10+ recording with one camera, which can now be up to 200MP and natively support 2x lossless zoom along with AI-powered noise reduction.

The Dimensity 8000 and 8100 also support 5G modems (5G + 5G Dual SIM, Dual Standby) with two carrier aggregation for up to 200 MHz of bandwidth, reaching a maximum speed of up to 4.7Gbps. Other features include support for Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

Dimensity 1300: What’s new?

The Dimensity 1300 is very close to the Dimensity 1200 except the improved NPU performance that offers more number-crunching power for night mode and HDR processing with AI.

Phones with the Dimensity 8000, 8100 and 1300 will be available starting from Q1 2022, with some phones to launch in March.