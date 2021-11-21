MediaTek Dimensity 7000 leaks ahead of launch: What we know so far

After MediaTek unveiled the flagship Dimensity 9000 chip earlier this week, we already have rumours floating around for the company’s next chip, which is expected to be an upper-midrange Dimensity 7000.

As per leaks, the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 could be more powerful than the popular Snapdragon 870, at least in some aspects like fast charging support. It could sit between the Snapdragon 870 and the flagship Snapdragon 888 with support for about 75W fast charging.

Also Read | MediaTek’s new 4nm Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G chip promises to offer faster performance

The report by Digital Chat Station, a reputed tipster on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, suggests that the Dimensity 7000 has already entered the testing phase, hinting at a launch in the near future.

The chip is also reportedly based on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process and just like the more powerful Dimensity 9000, it uses the new ARM V9 architecture.

What about the Dimensity 7000’s performance?

There is not a lot currently known about the performance of the chip and we may still have to wait a bit longer to know details like the clock speed. However, judging by the chipset’s name, we expect it to fall in the upper-midrange segment, where the Dimensity 7000 could possibly replace the company’s 6nm chipsets like the Dimensity 1200.

The fact that MediaTek skipped many numbers to arrive at 9000 and the rumoured 7000 suggests that we could perhaps see a number of midrange chipsets in the future that could occupy the numbers in between. All of these chips could be more powerful than the Dimensity 1200.

However, this is merely speculation from our point of view for now, and we will have to wait for official information on any upcoming chipsets to know for sure.