MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset launched: Will power phones under Rs 18,000

MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset is quite similar to the Dimensity 720. (Image: MediaTek)

MediaTek has launched its latest 7nm based 5G enabled Dimensity 700 chipset at its Executive Virtual Summit 2020 event. According to the company, this chipset is aimed at mass-market smartphones. Apart from this, the company launched its MT8195 and MT8192 chipsets for Chromebooks. It also teased that it will soon launch new high-end 5G enabled chipsets based on the 6nm process technology with ARM Cortex-A78 cores. MediaTek had earlier launched its Dimensity 720 chipset for mid-range 5G phones.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset is quite similar to the Dimensity 720. It includes two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, paired with six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset can support up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM at a frequency of 2,133MHz, and UFS 2.2 two-lane storage with up to 1Gbps of transfer speeds.

The processor comes with an integrated Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which is a cost-efficient model, which helps support full HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It can support up to 64MP primary camera sensors, and comes with artificial intelligence (AI) features like AI bokeh, AI colours and other beauty features.

It comes with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Baidu DuerOS and more. Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services are also enabled.

The chipset supports dual-5G SIM support with speeds of up to 2.77Gbps down. For power efficiency, the chip comes with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, which manages the operating mode of the 5G modem to enhance battery life.

MediaTek has announced that it will be rolling out the Dimensity 700 chipset in the first quarter of 2021 for phones under $250 (approximately Rs 18,000).

MediaTek MT8192, MT8195

MediaTek MT8192, MT8195 are chipsets aimed at Chromebooks. Laptops featuring the MT8192 will debut in the second quarter of 2021, whereas, laptops with the MT8195 chipset will be made available at a later date.

The MediaTek MT8192 is based on the 7nm process technology targetted at mainstream Chromebooks and the MT8195 is based in the 6nm process targetted at high-end Chromebooks. The MediaTek MT8192 chipset comes with an octa-core CPU paired with a five-core ARM Mali-G57 GPU. Its built-in APU 2.0 will deliver up to 2.4 tera operations per second. Whereas, the MediaTek MT8195 chipset is powered by an octa core processor paired with MediaTek’s APU 3.0 that is capable of delivering up to 4 tera operations per second.

The chipsets support up to wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh rate or full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both of them come with a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP), HDR image signal processor and a hardware depth engine.

