MediaTek could launch its first gaming Helio G90 chip soon, hints teaser

MediaTek could launch its first gaming chip soon, a teaser poster for which was shared on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The poster does not give out details, but the MediaTek’s new Helio G90 chip is expected to be based on the Helio P90 processor, which was launched last year.

MediaTek Helio P90 processor features two ARM Cortex A75 cores clocked at 2GHz paired with six ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The processor is paired with Imagination Technologies PowerVR GM 9446 GPU. Thanks to APU 2.0 core, there is also support for deep learning facial detection, real-time beautification, etc.

The MediaTek Helio G90 launch teaser comes as Qualcomm recently announced its Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which is said to offer a better gaming experience, especially in the 5G arena. The Adreno 640 GPU performance is said to improve 15 per cent more than the standard Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Gaming phones will benefit from dedicated gaming chipsets. For instance, upcoming ROG Phone 2 will be powered Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset for enhanced cooling while playing games and more features dedicated to gaming. Realme has also hinted at a Snapdragon 855 Plus powered device in the future.

MediaTek recently unveiled its Helio M70 5G modem at the Computex 2019 in Tapei, which is the first smartphone system-on-chip (SoC) to have a built-in modem instead of an external one. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820 from rivals both support 5G through an external modem. It is designed to power the first wave of high-end 5G smartphones.