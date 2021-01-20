MediaTek launches 6nm Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chipsets

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chipsets are built on a new 6nm architecture. (Image Source: MediaTek)

MediaTek has announced the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 5G chipsets. The new chipsets will add to the range of flagship Dimensity chipsets that are aimed at powerful performance and 5G support. The new Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chipsets are built on the 6nm architecture and are claimed to bring top-of-the-line camera features, graphics and connectivity enhancements.

The announcement comes a day after Qualcomm launched its new flagship Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, a direct competitor to the new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chips.

“MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “Our new Dimensity 1200 stands out with its impressive 200MP camera support and advanced AI capabilities, in addition to its innovative connectivity, display, audio and gaming enhancements,” he added.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100, 1200 chipset: What’s new?

The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 features an octa-core CPU with four ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocking up to 2.6GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. There is also the new nine-core ARM Mali-G77 GPU.

Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 features an octa-core CPU, featuring one fast ARM Cortex-A78 core which can clock up to 3GHz speeds. There are also three ARM Cortex-A78 cores four ARM Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. The chipset also features a new nine-core GPU unit and the MediaTek APU 3.0. Both chipsets are manufactured on TSMC’s advanced 6nm process technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chipsets feature an integrated 5G modem with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology to save power. The chipsets will support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks and will also support, 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) along with True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA). Dimensity 1200 and 1100 both support Bluetooth 5.2, which lets users stream to multiple wireless devices simultaneously.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chipsets will directly compete with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. (Image Source: MediaTek) The new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chipsets will directly compete with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. (Image Source: MediaTek)

Camera and display capabilities

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 will support cameras of up to 108MP and the Dimensity 1200 will support cameras of up to 200MP. The chipsets will support up to 4K HDR video capturing. The chipsets also support a new AI-enhanced video playback feature, that can convert SDR video to HDR video using AI capabilities.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 can support displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate while the Dimensity 1200 supports up to 168Hz refresh rates. Both chipsets support MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technologies, which includes 5G call and data concurrency for more reliable connectivity, plus multi-touch boost touchscreen responsiveness.