MediaTek just launched its 7nm chipset with 5G support

MediaTek has unveiled a new multi-mode chipset with MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem at the ongoing Computex 2019 in Taipei. It says that the processor is designed to power the first wave of high-end 5G smartphones.

The chipset has been built on the 7nm production process and it sports an in-built MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem. This distinguishes MediaTek from the rest as it is the first smartphone SoC (system-on-chip) to come with a built-in modem instead of an external one. Other chips like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820 both support 5G through an external modem.

The processor includes the Arm’s newest Cortex-A77 CPU and it sports the Arm Mali-G77 GPU. MediaTek says that the chipset comes with the company’s most advanced AI processing unit (APU) to meet the power and performance demands of 5G in order to deliver the required connectivity speed and user experience.

The MediaTek processor supports 4.7 Gbps download speeds and 2.5 Gbps upload speeds. The chipset can support 4K video encode/decode at 60fps and 80MP super high-resolution camera.

The MediaTek processor is a multi-mode 5G chipset that supports both 5G SA (stand alone) and NSA (non-stand alone) sub-6GHz networks. It means it supports LTE and 5G dual connectivity and it can provide connectivity from 2G to 5G. MediaTek says that the dynamic bandwidth switching technology on the processor allows it to improve modem power efficiency by 50 per cent and extend battery life.

Notably, the modem does not support millimetre wave 5G networks, which has been adopted by US carriers. Other carriers across the globe are focusing on sub-6GHz 5G technology. The chipset will be launched in Asia, North America and Europe. It will be ready for lead customer samples in Q3 of 2019 and be in commercial devices by Q1 of 2020.