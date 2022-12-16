scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Marshall extends its vintage Home speakers lineup with three new additions

The updated Marshall speaker lineup starts at Rs 31,999. Here's everything you need to know about it.

marshall speakers(Image source: Marshall)
British speaker and amplifier manufacturer Marshall has extended its Home lineup with three new speaker launches in India – Action III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III. The company, which has been around for 60 years now, has widened the soundstage across the lineup with outward-angled tweeters and updated waveguides for a more immersive audio output.

Continuing on the legacy, the speakers feature a classic design that “echoes the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll,” with the Marshall script spread across the front, brass control knobs, and a very analogue power switch.

marshall speakers power button The classic power switch on the Marshall speaker. (Image credits: Marshall)

The speakers are also smart in that they compensate for any nearby reflective surfaces that may interfere with the sound, thanks to the new built-in Placement Compensation feature. Joining that is Dynamic Loudness, which adjusts the tonal balance. Tonal balance refers to the relative distribution of power across the frequency spectrum.

Marshall says that the setup process for the speakers is quite simple, and that you’ll find everything you need to get started on the unit itself – Bluetooth pairing button, power switch, bass, and treble controls.

Other smart features include OTA updates support via the app to keep the speakers up to date with the latest software and Bluetooth 5.2 support. Users can also connect to the speakers via a 3.5 mm input port. There’s also an HDMI input port onboard, allowing users to connect to their TV and use the Night Mode feature. “Night Mode keeps the neighbours happy, reducing louder sounds while ensuring quiet sounds are still audible,” according to Marshall.

Lastly, Marshall is joining several other companies in going the eco-friendly route, using a PVC-free build that comprises 70% recycled plastic and only vegan materials.

The Woburn III, which is the largest of the trio, weighs 7.45kg and costs Rs 59,999. It is packed with 1x 90W Class D amplifier for the woofer, 2x 15W Class D amplifiers for the mids, and 2x 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters. Meanwhile, the Stanmore III and the Action III cost Rs 41,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 11:00:06 am
