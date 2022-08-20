scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg announces ‘major graphic updates’ after being mocked for his own VR Avatar

This comes several days after Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of images from Horizon Worlds, the company’s metaverse.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen in this file photo. (Image credit: Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post promised a major update to Horizon and avatar graphics, after being mocked by netizens for posting his own VR Avatar. This comes several days after Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of images from Horizon Worlds, the company’s metaverse.

The screenshot showed a Zuckerberg avatar in front of the Eiffel Tower and Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia. The images were shared alongside an announcement that Horizon Worlds was launching in France and Spain. According to The Verge, netizens on Twitter mocked the low-resolution graphics and called them “amateur”.

Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of images from Horizon Worlds, the company’s metaverse. (Screenshot: Mark Zuckerberg)

Responding to the memes, Zuckerberg said that the company is working on the graphics. On Friday, he posted some new screenshots on Facebook and Instagram, the photos are more life-like versions of him and look pretty realistic. “I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly,” he wrote.

It should be noted that Meta changed its name from Facebook to Meta in October. Facebook’s attempt to rename itself was to align with its focus on building the metaverse, which CEO Zuckerberg sees as becoming a reality sooner or later. And Facebook, which also owns the Oculus VR gaming platform, doesn’t want to be left behind in the race to be a part of the metaverse. The rebranding followed the company’s 2014 acquisition of Oculus, a company that produces VR headsets with an emphasis on gaming, for $2 billion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Agnipath recruitment rally: ‘Serving for 4 years is better than sitting u...Premium
Agnipath recruitment rally: ‘Serving for 4 years is better than sitting u...
Zuckerberg said that the company is working on the graphics. (Screenshot: Mark Zuckerberg)

Meanwhile, the metaverse arm has missed on profits for the second quarter in a row. According to Reality Labs, Meta’s metaverse reported earnings of $452 million, a decrease from $695 million in the previous quarter. The division previously reported a $2.9 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:35:11 pm
Next Story

Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with injury

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Nyauchi snares Rahul, India one down
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Nyauchi snares Rahul, India one down

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as waters fall
In Pics

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, WWII ships as waters fall

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement