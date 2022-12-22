MapMyIndia introduces ‘Junction View’ feature for Mapples app

MapMyIndia, one of the most popular digital map apps in India, announced the launch of a new feature called ‘Junction View’ for its Mapples app. The new feature helps users navigate safely through intersections, flyovers, and road forks by providing a photo-realistic 3D view of the upcoming junction.

The ‘Junction View’ feature has pictures tens of thousands of photos of different junctions in its database and is currently available in several major cities across India, including Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ludhiana, Chennai, and Lucknow.

By providing drivers with a preview of the next junction, including marked lanes and the entry and exit points of flyovers, Mapples aims to improve safety and make navigating through busy intersections easier and more efficient. This is really useful since other popular navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps do not offer similar functionality.

Designed especially for India, Mapple offers features like precise doorstep navigation, voice-guided directions, updates on local issues, easy sharing of a digital address and many more. It is currently available for download on Android and iOS devices.