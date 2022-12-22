scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

MapMyIndia introduces ‘Junction View’ feature for Mapples app

Mapples Junction View feature lets users easily navigate intersections and flyovers while driving.

Mapples Junction ViewMapples is one of the most popular navigation apps in India. (Image Source: MapMyIndia)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

MapMyIndia, one of the most popular digital map apps in India, announced the launch of a new feature called ‘Junction View’ for its Mapples app. The new feature helps users navigate safely through intersections, flyovers, and road forks by providing a photo-realistic 3D view of the upcoming junction.

The ‘Junction View’ feature has pictures tens of thousands of photos of different junctions in its database and is currently available in several major cities across India, including Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ludhiana, Chennai, and Lucknow.

Also Read |MapMyIndia seeks level playing field with Google

By providing drivers with a preview of the next junction, including marked lanes and the entry and exit points of flyovers, Mapples aims to improve safety and make navigating through busy intersections easier and more efficient. This is really useful since other popular navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps do not offer similar functionality.

Designed especially for India, Mapple offers features like precise doorstep navigation, voice-guided directions, updates on local issues, easy sharing of a digital address and many more. It is currently available for download on Android and iOS devices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 06:14:23 pm
Next Story

What is Nostr? The decentralised Twitter alternative explained

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close