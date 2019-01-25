Many iPhone users are facing data connectivity issues after updating to iOS 12.1.3: Report

Apple recently released its iOS 12.1.3 update, soon after which many iPhone users in the US on Sprint’s and AT&T’s network have started facing cellular data connectivity issues. Many users have taken to Reddit to report the issue of them having none or very poor data connectivity after making the update.

The root cause for the issue remains unknown as of now. However, according to earlier reports, some users faced similar connectivity issues when the company released its iOS 12.1.2 update last month.

It seems as if Sprint is already aware of the issue as they recently said in a tweet that they know some of their customers using an iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XR are experiencing service issues and that they are currently working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

Some Sprint customers with iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XR are experiencing service issues. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. — Sprint Care (@sprintcare) January 23, 2019

The tweet makes it seem as if there is an issue with the telecom service providers network and not with the latest iOS update. However, due to this also being an issue with some AT&T customers feels as if it might be due to the new update. Apple has not released any statement regarding this issue.

Apple Support via its own Twitter account has also responded to a few users, stating that they need more details about the issue, to learn what is causing the problem.

Thanks for reaching out to us. We’ll be glad to help out. To confirm, are you running iOS 12.1.3? Also, tell us more about what you’re experiencing with your cellular data in DM here: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) January 23, 2019

To recall, Apple started rolling out iOS 12.1.3 update for all iPhone and iPad users on January 23. The update was around 334.5MB in size, which could be bigger depending on the last issued update.

The update brings some important bug fixes for problems impacting Messages, photos, CarPlay and the issue of audio distortion on the new iPad Pro (2018).