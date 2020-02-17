Here’s how to run password checkup with Google’s Password Manager

Google’s password manager is now available with password checkup. Google’s password manager is now available with password checkup.

“Do you want Google Chrome to save your password for this site?”

All Chrome users have been asked this question at least once when they login to some website for the first time. The password manager provides an easy way to store all of our passwords that sync across Android and Chrome– on every device irrespective of the operating system.

The manager stores dozens of our passwords, if not hundreds and has been a reliable tool in the digital world. Google has also added a “password checkup” feature to help users analyse logins to ensure their passwords haven’t been part of a security breach– which are no longer limited to being rare events.

You can run a password checkup with just a single click.

The password checkup tool was already available as an extension but now Google has made it available via the Google account controls. The tool can be accessed at passwords.google.com as the link takes you directly to Google’s password manager.

The official Twitter account of Google India announced the password manager’s availability with a link to the same. “Take the password checkup at https://passwords.google.com today. #PehleSafety phir baaki sab,” it tweeted today.

How does the Password Checkup work?

Once you open the link, you will be able to see all the sites and their saved login details in your password manager. You can click on the “Check passwords” link on top to conduct the “Password Checkup”. The result will show three tabs where the first one will inform if your password has been compromised or not.

The other tab lists the number of websites and services where you are using the same password. The password manager also lists the login details which do not have a strong password with an option to redirect to those websites and reset your password.

The password manager also makes it easier to see the login details you have saved for the services you use. if you want, you can easily edit or delete those saved passwords from your Google account as well.

