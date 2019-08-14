Makers of Weston TVs bring US brand RCA to India with 55-inch 4K priced at Rs 34,999

What if we told you that a new 4K 55-inch smart television will cost you just under Rs 35,000 this Independence Day? Well, you might think we are pulling a quick one. But the fact is that there are now options to buy high specced televisions at very affordable rates. While a lot of these models are from brands like Shinco and AISEN which you might not have heard of before, there is one name that could catch your attention. American brand RCA too has a 55-inch 4K UHD smart television for offer at 34,999, almost half the price of a similar model from a top of the line brand like LG.

RCA, originally known as the Radio Corporation of America, is a century-old brand which has been launched in India by Westway Electronics Ltd, known for its once popular Weston brand of television. While Westway Electronics is using the RCA brand name, the products are all manufactured in India. The two companies have inked a Rs 100-crore deal to sell at least 30,000 televisions in India.

Sumit Maini, Director at Westway Electronics, told indianexpress.com that the televisions are manufactured in India as per the specifications given by RCA. “We have launched five SKUs, the sixth one will be launched by end of this month,” Maini said, adding that all his RCA models will be Android smart televisions.

Maini said that while the first products are available on Amazon, there will be experience stores coming up soon to push offline sales and let the customer “experience the product and buy it”.

Maini said that while the televisions were based on Android, “research was on to explore new platforms for the coming year” with some AI elements coming from RCA. The company is also working on launching washing machines and refrigerators under the RCA brand, Maini said, adding that R&D was underway for the same in India.