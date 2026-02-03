Mahindra XUV 7XO: First Indian car to feature Dolby Vision and Atmos

The XUV 7XO comes with Sony LIV integrated directly into the car’s infotainment system, making it the first over-the-top streaming platform to be embedded at the system level in an Indian vehicle. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra has set the bar higher for in-car entertainment systems in India with the launch of the new XUV 7XO, which is the first car in the country to offer both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos simultaneously. This marks a paradigm shift in the way car manufacturers are conceptualising entertainment systems in cars, which are no longer just confined to a car dashboard and a speaker system.

Unveiled in Mumbai, the XUV 7XO is the result of a collaboration between Mahindra & Mahindra and Dolby Laboratories. The company says the SUV has been designed to give passengers a more immersive way to watch, listen and experience content while on the move. With Dolby Vision enhancing visuals and Dolby Atmos adding depth to sound, Mahindra believes the XUV 7XO sets a new benchmark for Indian cars.