Mahindra XUV 7XO: First Indian car to feature Dolby Vision and Atmos

Mahindra has set the bar higher for in-car entertainment systems in India with the launch of the new XUV 7XO, which is the first car in the country to offer both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos simultaneously. This marks a paradigm shift in the way car manufacturers are conceptualising entertainment systems in cars, which are no longer just confined to a car dashboard and a speaker system.
Unveiled in Mumbai, the XUV 7XO is the result of a collaboration between Mahindra & Mahindra and Dolby Laboratories. The company says the SUV has been designed to give passengers a more immersive way to watch, listen and experience content while on the move. With Dolby Vision enhancing visuals and Dolby Atmos adding depth to sound, Mahindra believes the XUV 7XO sets a new benchmark for Indian cars.
At the heart of the experience is Dolby Vision, which improves colour, contrast and sharpness on the vehicle’s display screens. According to Mahindra, this means movies and shows appear more lifelike, with brighter highlights, deeper blacks and finer details that are usually associated with high-end televisions.
However, this is accompanied by Dolby Atmos, a surround-sound system that provides a three-dimensional audio space within the vehicle cabin, allowing sound to move around the passengers rather than being confined to specific points.
The XUV 7XO comes with Sony LIV integrated directly into the car’s infotainment system, making it the first over-the-top streaming platform to be embedded at the system level in an Indian vehicle. Passengers can access a wide range of movies, original shows, TV programmes and live sports through Sony LIV, many of which support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Music enthusiasts can enjoy a growing list of songs that have been mastered in Dolby Atmos on Gaana.
The XUV 7XO is the result of Mahindra’s recent focus on bringing the latest audio technology to its SUV range. The company has already launched Dolby Atmos across its SUV range, including the Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, BE6, and XEV. However, the XUV 7XO is the first model to feature both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atm
