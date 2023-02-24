You can finally use Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser feature on your phone

Google’s Pixel phones may not enjoy the kind of success that some of its big-name rivals do, but they are still important for Android because they’re the company’s testing ground for new features. The Magic Eraser feature, which was first introduced with the Google Pixel 6, is now making its way to other devices after almost a year of exclusivity.

Starting on Thursday, Magic Eraser will be rolling out to Google One subscribers who use the Google Photos app on Android, and iOS. The feature removes unwanted people or objects from images, making imperfect photos perfect.

The feature was previously limited to Pixels that came with the Tensor chip, meaning the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, but will now be available on all devices including older Pixels.

Magic Eraser includes another feature called Camouflage that lets users desaturate colours from distracting objects to bring more attention to the subject in a photo. Google says it’s also adding video support for the HDR effect in Photos, helping you balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds (or vice versa).

Collages in Google Photos have received a few updates too. All Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor. A range of new Styles is coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users too.

These features are starting to roll out today for Google One members on all plans and all Pixel users. Google One starts at Rs 130 per month and grants 100GB of cloud storage aside from the aforementioned features.