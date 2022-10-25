macOS Ventura is here: What’s new, how to update and more

Apple recently announced macOS Ventura to all supported devices after having the new software for Macs, MacBooks and iMacs in beta testing for months. The new macOS Ventura update also brings new features like camera continuity and stage manager, a popular stage manager.

Here’s all you need to know about the new macOS update, including new features, eligible devices and how to update.

macOS Ventura: What’s new?

macOS 13 comes with more seamless connectivity between macOS and iPhones, including allowing your iPhone to now be used as a webcam. This is useful for those who need better picture quality during their video calls, but don’t want to invest in a new webcam, as the iPhone camera is one of the best portable cameras to carry around already.

Users can now also transfer a FaceTime call from iPhone to Mac or the other way around. iMessage users can now also finally send and unsend messages on macOS, just like on iOS. The same also goes for Mail, which now gets updated with options to unsend mails.

Safari browser now also supports passkeys, which can be used as a new, more secure alternative to passwords for authenticating apps, websites and more.

Other features include Desk View, a redesigned Game Center dashboard, a weather app and new gaming APIs.

macOS Ventura: How to update?

Users can download and install macOS Ventura by getting it from the Mac App Store. This can be navigated from System Preferences> Software Update.

macOS Ventura: Eligible devices

The MacBook models launched in or after 2017 will be eligible for the macOS Ventura update. This also extends to MacBook Air models from 2018 or later and MacBook Pro models from 2017 or later.

Mac mini models launched in or after 2018 will also support the update and so will Mac Pro variants launched in or after 2019. All Mac Studio models and iMac Pro models will also support the new update.