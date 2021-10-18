Everything you need to know about macOS Monterey: Release date, new features, supported devices

Apple announced macOS Monterey back in June this year alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8. While Apple’s other software fronts have received a stable update since, macOS Monterey had been limited to beta builds on some systems. However, the new operating system now has a stable release date for users still on Big Sur.

At the Apple Unleashed event held on October 18, the company launched a couple of new MacBook Pro variants with macOS Monterey onboard. We also learned that the update will be coming to supported devices from Monday, October 25.

“macOS Monterey will be available as a free software update on Monday, October 25,” Apple said in a press release.

Which devices are supported?

macOS Monterey will be able to run on a number of Apple products, including some which were launched years ago. The update will be coming to the following machines, in addition to newer Macs and MacBooks.

iMac – Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

What’s new with macOS Monterey?

macOS Monterey will bring features like Universal Control, Shortcuts, AirPlay support, and new features for Safari. Universal Control is perhaps the most interesting addition, letting users rely on a single mouse/trackpad and keyboard across two or three devices. These may be MacBooks, iMacs, or even iPads. The feature will allow seamless usage between the devices using a single input tool, and will also support file transfers between the systems.

With AirPlay to Mac, users will now be able to share their screen from an iPhone or iPad to a macOS Monterey-running device enabling sharing all kinds of content on the bigger screen. Apple’s Shortcuts app will also now come to Macs and allow users to set up quick automated specific actions.

Apple has also revamped its Safari browser, adding a new minimal tab design that shows the full address when you tap on the tab itself and then users can continue searching straight from there, as well as Tab Groups.