macOS 10.15 to include standalone music, podcasts and books apps: Report

Next major macOS update, likely to be called macOS 10.15, will include separate music, books and podcast apps. Simply put, Apple wants to split iTunes into three standalone apps when it releases macOS 10.15 in the coming months.

Advertising

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith has found evidence that hints Apple is developing new UIKit-based music, podcasts and books apps for macOS. In addition, Apple is already developing a dedicated TV app for macOS, which it announced during the “it’s show time” event in Cupertino last month.

As the developer highlights in its tweet, the new initiative is a part of Apple’s Project Marzipan. In case you are not aware, Marzipan is a code-name for a project that allows developers to build a single app that runs on iOS and macOS without the requirement of rewriting the UI in AppKit. Project Marzipan was announced last year, at the company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Developer Guilherme Rambo, who writes for 9to5Mac, backs up Smith’s claims. Rambo says Apple will add standalone books, music and podcasts apps in macOS 10.15. He further adds the books app will have a sidebar similar to the Apple News app on the Mac. Plus, it will have different tabs for the Library, Books Store, and Audiobook Store. He, however, made it clear that the next version of macOS will still include the iTunes app.

Advertising

Also read: Apple’s WWDC 2019 begins June 3: iOS 13, macOS 10.15 and watchOS 6 expected

Apple will most likely preview macOS 10.15, along with iOS 13, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 at its annual developer conference, WWDC. This year’s WWDC will kick off on June 3 at San Jose, California at McEnery Convention Center and it will go until June 7.