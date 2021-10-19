MacBook Pro’s Mini LED screen: Everything you need to know about the next-gen display tech

Apple launched the new MacBook Pro lineup on Monday and while the highlight of the new Pro laptops is going to be the new design and the powerful new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets (link), there are other changes in the laptops that deserve our attention.

One of these is the new display panel that Apple is calling the Liquid Retina XDR display. We also get a mini-LED display panel, something we also saw on the new iPad Pro earlier this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the new display panels on the MacBook Pros.

Mini-LED panel

The new MacBook Pro variants come with a mini-LED display panel (not to be confused with a micro LED display). Mini LED technology allows the display to be powered by an LCD backlight, which is less expensive than an AMOLED panel, but still produce AMOLED-like contrast ratios and deeper blacks.

This is done by using mini-LEDs smaller light emitting diodes that are about 0.2mm in size. A large group of these smaller diodes collectively produce the backlight we see on LCD panels. However, since the individual diodes are now much smaller and plentiful in numbers, the panels get more granular control over the number of ‘zones’.

By controlling the intensity of the light in these zones, mini-LED panels can achieve better contrast ratios. This is done by creating more dimming zones within the same LCD panel, also called Local Dimming. Local Dimming exists on all LCD panels you have seen, but it gets more precise on mini-LED panels.

While a regular LCD display with Local Dimming can have anywhere between dozens and a few hundred backlight zones to improve contrast, Mini-LED displays will have a thousand, allowing a lot more granular control over that same contrast.

Resolution, brightness and ProMotion

The resolution of the 14-inch MacBook screen is 3024×1964 pixels, while that of the 16-inch variant is 3,456 x 2,234. Apple also says the new display panel can emit up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness while having a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Apple’s ProMotion tech also means the display can refresh up to 120Hz. This is also adaptive refreshing, which will allow the laptop to dynamically switch to a lower refresh rate or a higher refresh rate depending on the content. This allows the system to save some battery, which is often drained fast if a higher refresh rate like 120Hz is continuously implemented.

Other specifications

The new display panels also feature P3 wide colour gamut, giving more rich and saturated colours than sRGB, especially with certain reds, yellows, and greens. “The result is rich and vibrant color that’s also used in the digital cinema industry. Every Liquid Retina XDR display is also calibrated at the factory for color, brightness, gamma, and white point for a consistent visual experience,” Apple said in a blog post.

The company also adds True Tone support, which lets the colours correct themselves according to ambient lighting to display the right kind of white in all scenarios. There is also support for a number of extra displays via the Thunderbolt ports.