MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd gen) India sale delayed to October 29: Check prices, specs

Apple has delayed the sale of the new 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro (2021). The same is also the case with Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods. Both the products will now be available in India on October 29, as per the company’s official site. These were supposed to go on sale on October 26.

To recall, Apple launched its latest devices at the ‘Unleashed’ virtual event last week. The MacBook Pro (2021) comes with a starting price of Rs 1,94,900, which is for the 14-inch model. There is also a 16-inch model of the new MacBook Pro, which is priced at Rs 2,39,900. The 3rd generation AirPods carries a price tag of Rs 18,500.

MacBook Pro (2021) specifications

The MacBook Pro (2021) has Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display with support for mini-LED tech. It even comes with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate which uses the company’s proprietary ProMotion tech. It is powered by a new M1 Pro or M1 Max processor that includes up to 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is said to deliver up to 17 hours of video playback on a single charge, whereas the 16-inch variant is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of video playback.

The new MacBook now comes with an SDXC card slot and an HDMI port as well as physical function keys in place of the Touch Bar. The device ships with macOS Monterey out-of-the-box. The new macOS operating system brings support for AirPlay to Mac, Live Text, and Visual Lookup, and more.

AirPods (3rd generation) specifications

The new 3rd generation AirPods from Apple has a design similar to the AirPods Pro. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio in Apple Music. There is Adaptive EQ support, so users will be able to control the sound on the basis of how the earbuds fit in their ear.

Apple is claiming that the new pair of AirPods can offer up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time. The new device’s charging case supports Apple’s MagSafe protocol. The bundled case is said to deliver a battery life of a total of 30 hours.