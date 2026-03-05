MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M5 vs M4: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Apple is increasing the variety of MacBooks every year. It’s launching different MacBooks for different users. The MacBook Air M4 and the recently launched MacBook Air M5 are Apple’s high-end, premium MacBooks that run on Apple chips. The MacBook Neo model is said to be for students and common users unable to buy a high-end MacBook. From designs to performance, memory to display, here is a quick comparison between the three models.

Talking about the design, the MacBook Air M4 and the MacBook Air M5 look quite similar. Both follow Apple’s well-known aluminium unibody design, which has become a signature look for MacBooks over the years. The machines are slim, lightweight, and carry the minimalist aesthetic Apple is known for.

The two laptops are available with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and the M5 version is also expected to be available in a larger 15-inch option. These displays are sharp, colourful, and capable of reaching brightness levels of around 500 nits. That makes them suitable for tasks such as watching videos, editing photos, or simply browsing the web.

The MacBook Neo, however, focuses on affordability. Instead of using the more advanced Retina panel found on the Air models, it uses a standard 13-inch LCD display. They claim to offer a good viewing experience for daily tasks, but the screen does not reach the same brightness or colour accuracy as the displays used in the MacBook Air lineup.

Performance and processor

The biggest differences between the three laptops are in performance.

The MacBook Air M4 uses Apple’s M4 chip, which contains a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. This setup delivers good performance for most tasks people use their Macs for.

The MacBook Air M5 is an upgraded version of the MacBook Air M4. It uses Apple’s M5 chip. Apple’s M5 chip is an improved version of its M4 chip. It is designed to enhance graphics performance, increase CPU efficiency, and improve artificial intelligence capabilities through an improved neural engine. For those who use their Macs for tasks involving heavy files and videos, the MacBook Air M5 is a good option.

Story continues below this ad

The MacBook Neo takes a simpler approach; it uses a processor based on Apple’s mobile chips, the A18 Pro. Because of this, the Neo is likely to handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, note-taking, and document editing comfortably, and it contains a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU.

Memory and storage

The memory and storage options also indicate the target audience for each device.

The MacBook Air M4 starts at 16GB of unified memory but can be configured with up to 32GB. Storage begins at 256GB and can go up to 2TB for users who need more space.

The MacBook Air M5 pushes things further with higher base storage. It starts at 512GB and may offer configurations of up to 4TB, along with improved memory bandwidth that helps demanding applications run faster.

Story continues below this ad

The MacBook Neo keeps things simple by offering 8GB of memory and 256GB or 512GB of storage, which should be enough for students and light users.

Connectivity and battery life

The connectivity features of the different models also have minor differences. The MacBook Air models include two Thunderbolt ports and Apple’s MagSafe charging connector. They also support newer wireless standards such as Wi-Fi 6E.

The MacBook Neo trims down some of these premium features and is expected to rely mainly on standard USB-C ports along with basic wireless connectivity.

The battery life is still an area where all three machines shine. The MacBook Air M4 can offer a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. The MacBook Air M5 may deliver slightly better battery performance since the chips in these models are improved.

Story continues below this ad

The MacBook Neo is also designed to provide a full day’s use for regular activities. However, its battery life may not be as good as that of the MacBook Air.

Which MacBook should you choose?

All three MacBooks are meant for different types of users. The MacBook Air M5 is most likely to be the most powerful of all three machines and is thus best suited for professionals. The MacBook M5 is available for Rs 1,19,900.

The MacBook Air M4 is a good premium laptop for professionals and can be a good option for those seeking a powerful machine within a budget. It is available for Rs 90,068.

The MacBook Neo could turn out to be the most affordable MacBook from Apple. It is best suited for students and those looking to enter the world of Mac for the first time. The latest addition to Apple’s MacBook range is available for Rs 69,990.

Story continues below this ad