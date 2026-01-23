M4 MacBook drops below Rs 55,000 as Croma rolls out Republic Day mega deals

Croma has stepped up its Republic Day celebrations by announcing a fresh set of offers across electronics, appliances and personal devices, with discounts going up to 60 per cent on select products. The latest deals are available from January 23 to January 26 as part of the retailer’s ongoing Republic Day Sale, which is running across stores nationwide. The sale covers a wide range of categories, including large-screen televisions, home appliances, smartphones and Apple products, with added benefits such as bank cashback, exchange bonuses, easy EMI options and student-specific pricing.
One of the highlights of the sale is the heavy discount on premium televisions. The Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch model, which was earlier priced at Rs 1.75 lakh, is now available starting at Rs 94,990. TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has also seen a steep price cut, dropping from Rs 98,990 to Rs 36,990. LG’s 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED TV is now priced from Rs 61,626, compared to its earlier market price of Rs 1,10,590. Alongside this, LG soundbars are being offered at discounts of up to 30 per cent.
Croma is offering bundled deals and exchange-based pricing on select models. Customers purchasing the Oppo Reno 15 can get it for an effective price of Rs 21,399, provided they exchange an Oppo Reno 14 (value depending on condition) and avail bank cashback. The offer also includes free Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus, which are otherwise priced at Rs 3,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is available at an effective price of Rs 28,499 through a combination of device exchange and bank cashback.
Apple buyers are also in focus, with Croma offering free AirPods worth Rs 12,900 on the purchase of select high-storage iPhone models, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Pro Max variants of 512GB or above, when bought with Apple Care+. Croma is also offering a special student price on the MacBook Air M4, bringing the effective cost down to ₹53,913—a steep drop from its original price. To avail of this deal, buyers can combine multiple benefits, including a ₹10,000 bank cashback, an exchange value of up to ₹13,000 on an old laptop or PC (depending on the device), and an additional ₹10,000 exchange bonus.
Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu card can also receive up to 10 per cent additional savings on select Apple products, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Croma clarified that all prices and offers may vary depending on the brand, model, store location, date and availability, and are governed by partner bank and finance policies. The Republic Day Sale is currently live across all Croma stores in India.
