M4 MacBook drops below Rs 55,000 as Croma rolls out Republic Day mega deals

Croma has stepped up its Republic Day celebrations by announcing a fresh set of offers across electronics, appliances and personal devices, with discounts going up to 60 per cent on select products. The latest deals are available from January 23 to January 26 as part of the retailer’s ongoing Republic Day Sale, which is running across stores nationwide. The sale covers a wide range of categories, including large-screen televisions, home appliances, smartphones and Apple products, with added benefits such as bank cashback, exchange bonuses, easy EMI options and student-specific pricing.

One of the highlights of the sale is the heavy discount on premium televisions. The Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch model, which was earlier priced at Rs 1.75 lakh, is now available starting at Rs 94,990. TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has also seen a steep price cut, dropping from Rs 98,990 to Rs 36,990. LG’s 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED TV is now priced from Rs 61,626, compared to its earlier market price of Rs 1,10,590. Alongside this, LG soundbars are being offered at discounts of up to 30 per cent.