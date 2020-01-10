Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today Live Stream: When, where and how to watch penumbral Lunar Eclipse online

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Stream Today Jan 10: When, Where and How to Watch Live Stream of Partial Lunar Eclipse. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Stream Today Jan 10: When, Where and How to Watch Live Stream of Partial Lunar Eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse January 2020 Today, Timings, Live Stream in India: After the “ring of fire” solar eclipse that took place last month, several parts of the world are ready to witness another celestial event tonight. It is the penumbral Lunar Eclipse (not a total lunar eclipse), which is also known as the “Wolf Moon Eclipse”. In Hindi is it popularly called “Chandra Grahan”. During the lunar eclipse today Earth will cast a shadow on the Moon when it moves between the sun and the moon.

Time for Lunar Eclipse January 10, 2020

The Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan will last for about 4 hours and 5 minutes. The penumbral lunar eclipse today (January 10) will begin at 10:37 pm. And will continue until 2:42 am on January 11. The maximum eclipse will happen at 12:40am on January 11.

Places Lunar Eclipse will be visible today

The first penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the year 2020 will be visible is several places including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Areas of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

Here are some important facts about this year’s first lunar eclipse set to happen today, January 10, 2020

Here’s how to watch Lunar eclipse online live stream today

The first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan can be seen online. To watch the celestial event live steam just head to the YouTube channel that goes by the name CosmoSapiens. The YouTube live stream will as soon as the Lunar Eclipse begins at 10:37 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 10, 2020. It should be noted that the maximum eclipse will happen at 12:40am on January 11.

The celestial event will end at 2:42am on January 11. 2020. The Lunar Eclipse can also be seen with naked eyes from all parts of India, that is only if clouds remain clear. You don’t need a special equipment ti watch the Lunar Eclipse with bare eyes.

Other Lunar Eclipse of 2020

This year will see a total of six eclipses. Out of these six, four will be lunar eclipses while the remain two will be solar eclipses. Today, on January 10 2020, is the first Lunar Eclipse of the year. The next one will take place on June 5, followed by third one on July 5 and fourth one on November 30.

